The Inflatable Rat: The Striking Writers’ Lightweight Heavy

It’s a nearly ubiquitous balloon animal, but it won’t be joining friendly floaters such as Big Bird in the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s a different breed. Angry. Unsightly. We’re talking, of course, about The Rat: The giant inflatable creature with the menacing buck teeth, long claws, and red, beady eyes. It scored another cameo in The New York Times yesterday, looming over the TV and movie writers on strike .

The term rat has long referred to businesses that hire non-union labor. These days, it’s a broader symbol of injustice, used to target companies, industries, and governments that come up short in any number of ways, from inadequate health-care coverage to environmental violations to writer-unfriendly policies on digital rights.

It was another busy year for this indefatigable inflatable. It crouched outside a hotel construction project in Buffalo and the annual meeting for Smithfield Foods in Williamsburg, Virginia. It glared at the State Capital in St. Paul, Minnesota and the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando.

A few years ago I tracked down the origin of the Rat.

Mike O’Connor, the owner of Big Sky Balloons & Search Lights in Plainville, Ill., is its Dr. Frankenstein. In 1991, he created the monstrosity at the request of a union member in nearby Chicago. O’Connor, who has designed more than 100 balloons over the years, most of which are cute characters like Herbie the Love Bug, sketched the rat he had in mind.

“It’s not mean enough,” objected the union man.