Technology: The Talk About Google’s OpenSocial

And everyone thought that Microsoft had punked Google by investing $240 million in Facebook for 1.6 of the social-networking site, when all the while Google had a plan for Orkut, that being OpenSocial — a set of common APIs for building social applications across the Web, (with a developer sandbox at Orkut).
“Orkut has tens of millions of passionate users who are constantly clamoring for new ways to have fun with their friends and express themselves through Orkut,” said Amar Gandhi, group product manager for Orkut, Google’s social networking service. “By using OpenSocial to open up Orkut as a platform for any developer, we can tap into the vast creativity of the community and make new features available to our users frequently.”
— Source: “Google Launches OpenSocial, ” John Battelle’s Searchblog
