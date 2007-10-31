Design: Tricked-Out Logos, Halloween-Style

I recently surveyed execs at different Web companies to see what they were doing for Halloween. It turns out that not only were many of their celebrations company-wide, they also inspired clever ways to promote the holiday through special content on or enabled by their Websites. (To find out more, check out the article here .)

But even without a specific Halloween function, many Websites are giving the holiday a fun nod through design. Smashing Magazine got knee-deep in Halloween action by asking readers to design a holiday logo for the website. The magazine also highlights sightings of logos throughout the Web specially revamped for the day, and readers have already responded with additional sightings. Google — which routinely transforms its logo even for lesser-known occasions — gets extra credit for figuring out how to signify Halloween without the ubiquitous pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns, although Mashable isn’t a fan of the design.

I wonder: do whimsical holiday designs make these sites more inviting? What are your favorite Halloween Web designs this year?