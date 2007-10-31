Design: Tricked-Out Logos, Halloween-Style

I recently surveyed execs at different Web companies to see what they were doing for Halloween. It turns out that not only were many of their celebrations company-wide, they also inspired clever ways to promote the holiday through special content on or enabled by their Websites. (To find out more, check out the article here.)
But even without a specific Halloween function, many Websites are giving the holiday a fun nod through design. Smashing Magazine got knee-deep in Halloween action by asking readers to design a holiday logo for the website. The magazine also highlights sightings of logos throughout the Web specially revamped for the day, and readers have already responded with additional sightings. Google — which routinely transforms its logo even for lesser-known occasions — gets extra credit for figuring out how to signify Halloween without the ubiquitous pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns, although Mashable isn’t a fan of the design.
I wonder: do whimsical holiday designs make these sites more inviting? What are your favorite Halloween Web designs this year?