Innovation Wednesday: This Post Will Eventually Be About Facebook

I was there for a wedding of a dear friend. About 52 people traipsed in from around the world. The groom is a professional photographer and the bride, my friend, is a producer, filmmaker and media entrepreneur. As a result, the assembled group was a fun mix of creative types who enjoy adventure, people and each other.

My instructions were to take the train (three, actually) from Pisa to Vernazza, a tiny town that is part of the Cinque Terre, five ancient fishing villages along the Mediterranean coast that are linked by train, ferry and a well worn hiking path. Vernazza is impossibly beautiful and delightfully small; my instructions were to get off the train, walk in to town (only one cobblestone street to choose from) and head to a bar called the Blue Marlin, where beer and further instructions would await. It worked. It’s that kind of place, and my favorite kind of innovative. The personal kind.

We made a big impression on the locals, as we estimated that we instantly increased the population by about a third. By the fourth day of our stay, most of the wait staff would join our parties, their friends would wander in to wherever we had gathered and became part of the fun. Not enough for some, sadly. One intrepid boy refused to believe that he was going to strike out with the lot of us. And he tried. With everyone. “But why, Ellen? Why?” he whined of his spurned advances. “I have loved you since you got off the train! Do you not find me beautiful?” Raphael had appeared toward the end of the rehearsal dinner. After an hour of cajoling, he finally shrieked in frustration: “But you’re in ITALY!! There is nothing else to do here!”

The wedding was perfect. It was held in an ancient stone church that overlooks the tiny harbor, the equally ancient priest beaming while he presided in a quavery voiced Italian. Not a dry eye, not even the tourists who wandered in. And took pictures. Of all of us.

We were told in advance to bring hard candy, as there is a longstanding tradition of, well, doing something with it, after the ceremony. We tried to piece together the instructions – someone throws the candy off the balcony. But who? Townspeople? Us? Mama Titti, the local capo who organized the entire event, wrenched the candy away from the arriving guests and dispatched it to points unknown. It wasn’t until after the ceremony, that it became clear that the bride and groom are supposed appear on a balcony and toss sweets upon our heads. The thrilled guests filed into the stone square, joined by locals with their children and some tourists enjoying some vini al fresco. Pretty as a picture. Trouble was, some of the candy looked pretty big, even from three stories. It took about one giddy toss to realize that for all intents and purposes, the happy couple was throwing the equivalent of rocks at us. Tootsie Pops bounced off of tables like grenades, Three Musketeers hit the cobblestone streets like turd-bombs. People dining outdoors looked temporarily panicked. The guests laughed hysterically, covering their heads, dodging the incoming materiel. It was wonderful.