Bathroom Blogfest: Toilet Terror

This being Halloween, it’s time to discuss the three scariest words in the English language: bus station restroom. I know. The image is probably too terrifying for the more squeamish among you, and is likely sending dozens of you reaching for the Purell.

But this is the week of the second annual Bathroom Blogfest, in which intrepid

bloggers write about the importance of bathrooms in the customer experience, and I vowed to do my part to expand on our knowledge of this important area, even if it meant facing down the grisliest experiences in our culture.

So, on your behalf, I braved perhaps the most fearsome destination in all of Bathroomdom: the ladies room at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. I tried to take a picture. My camera failed me. Who could really capture the inchoate horror of the moment? The only thing worse would be having to use the bathroom on the actual bus.

Actually, apart from looking like a prison restroom (not that I have a basis for that comparison, mind you), it wasn’t as foul as I expected. Tall, black-clad stalls with no toe-tapping potential,. Automatic faucets. Grim but not too grimey.

But with flu season nigh upon us, it made me start to think more about the evils that can lurk in even the snazziest restrooms. Things like streptococcus, E.coli, hepatitis A, and staphylococcus, as well as whatever is lurking in this year’s influenza cocktail. And those are just the bugs.