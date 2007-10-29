Technology: Sprint’s Answer to the iPhone

In my hands I hold the HTC Touch, a compact take on the touchscreen smartphone. Is it cool? Yes. Does it one-up a certain Apple phone? No. But you can think of this Windows Mobile-based device as more fun than a Blackberry, and more business than the iPhone. But it’s no mere copycat; the HTC has some cool interface tricks up its sleeve that are sure to make other smartphone owners covetous.

The Touch, which will be available for $249 with a 2 year contract, hits the market on November 4. Its biggest advantage is its size; if you’ve ever lugged around a bigger smartphone, you know they can feel like bricks. The Touch is sized at just 3.9 x 2.2 x 0.5 inches, and weighs a scant 4 ounces — perfect for a shirt pocket or tiny purse. So how well does it actually work?

The Touch runs on Windows Mobile 6, with a few HTC enhancements. The phone’s home screen is a “today” plug-in that shows you everything from calendar appointments to weather conditions to ringer profiles. There’s a lot going on here — when I handed the phone to an unwary friend and asked him to figure out how to actually make a phone call, it took him a minute. But once you learn to interpret the home screen’s layout, there is a surprising amount of information on hand at-a-glance, information which can only be had on a Blackberry or iPhone after a little navigating.

When you do navigate around the Touch, you find it is of two personalities: its more apt, useful HTC facade, and its clumsier Windows underpinnings. To their credit, HTC (and Sprint) have made their plug-in features quite useful: the “Touch Cube,” for example, is a brilliant way to get more real estate out of a smaller screen. Swipe your thumb up the home screen, and you get a Palm-like grid of icons with shortcuts to Internet, IM, Mail, SMS and other useful stuff. Swipe horizontally across that grid and the whole screen rotates like a virtual Rubix Cube, revealing a grid of shortcuts for your favorite contacts. It’s simple, intuitive, and finger-based operation like this that has made Apple’s iPhone so popular.

And yet, buried in the bowels of the Touch are slow, frustrating Windows features that are best avoided at all costs. The phone comes with a stylus (two, actually), adding to the impression that it can’t quite decide what to be. Pulling out the stylus is asking for trouble, as buttons on the Touch’s screen can be impossibly tiny, even for a pen tip (the on-screen keyboard, for example, has individual keys that are no bigger than the “e” at the end of this sentence.) The OS is often laggy, byzantine and visually unimpressive, and the pokey 400Mhz chip doesn’t do much to expedite things.