Technology: FireBlogging

If you’ve ever been tempted to call Twitter useless, reconsider; the service is allowing thousands of Southern California residents to stay safe by receiving up-to-the-minute geographical information about the spreading fires. Twitter’s short, instant updates are perfect for bare-bones, factual updates, and and it’s not the only Web service helping out panicked Californians. Several Google Maps mashups have emerged with dynamic blaze information and evacuation details, and a number of blogs are tracking the destruction chronologically to allow people to predict if their homes will stay safe.

Luckily, technology is serving SoCal while officials are struggling to; according to one former California State Fire Marshal, citizens’ courses of action are often decided on an individual basis with only the information at hand, since “fire officials don’t know exactly when evacuations should occur.” However, the Internet is famous for its vulnerability to misinformation. Should people switch off their computers and rely on TV news to get more credible and actionable information?

According to one San Diego-based writer, Twitter has been invaluable for his family; he’s discovered three feeds that are providing neighborhood-by-neighborhood information on the spreading danger. Luckily, one of the feeds is operated by a local news station, so he can be fairly sure he’s getting reliable reporting. Each of the feeds is easily tracked, since every tweet is tagged “#sandiegofire” and therefore more easily searchable. Because the fires can damage ISP infrastructure in the area, many users have signed up for text-message tweets on their cellular phones in case their land-based internet connections are destroyed.

Google Maps are being used by several outlets, not least of all the Governor’s office, to provide zoom- and pan-able maps of fire locations, shelters, evacuation zones and destroyed neighborhoods. Good ole fashioned blogs are also proving invaluable; the blog Cat Dirt Sez is providing a credible running list of destroyed properties and homes gleaned from information from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Luckily, it seems that reliable news sources as well as citizen journalists have teamed up, whether wittingly or not, to provide a series of informational sources that can safely trusted at first glance — or cross-referenced for accuracy. However, this begs the question: shouldn’t technology be preventing disasters, instead of simply abetting disaster response?