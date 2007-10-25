Design Thursday: Partying on at the National Design Awards

“First, I’d like to apologize for my attire, and its lack of festiveness,” Paul Simon, wearing a tasteful, but banker-like business suit, said to the largely black-clad crowd at last week’s National Design Awards . Simon was on hand at the gala to present the award for graphic design to celebrated book designer Chip Kidd, who had also designed the cover of Simon’s newest CD, “Surprise.” Clutching the foot high sculpture, Simon noted, “This award, though somewhat napkin-like, is much nicer than a Grammy.”

The evening was like that. An astonishing array of luminaries in the room — – Richard Meier, Paula Scher, Rick Owens, Antoine Predock, Paola Antonelli, and Jonathan Ive, among them. But it was also endearingly free of pomposity, from the “floral” arrangements that had been constructed of 6000 pounds of recycled paper from the Cooper Hewitt’s trash cans, to the dessert – a giant, coconut and meringue-covered passion fruit sorbet snowball (which mimicked the giant shredded paper puff balls hanging from the ceiling). I can’t believe I ate the whole thing.

I sat next to the very cool Stephen Doyle, who was jubilant that Stephen Colbert’s new book, I am America (And so Can You!) was number one on the bestseller lists. He should be happy: he designed it.

Here’s a run down of the awards, and a smattering of commentary from the happy awardees and their presenters…..

Design Patron: The textile company Maharam. “These folks are the real deal,” Murray Moss said in his introduction to the Maharam brothers, Michael and Stephen. “A true sign of a design patron is somebody who always insists on paying full retail for purchases at Moss.” These guys pony up.

Product Design: Jonathan Ive. As the award was announced, Paula Scher, sitting at a nearby table, started kissing her iPhone and holding it up like a torch. “I’m a truly terrible speaker,” said the bald Brit from New Castle Polytechnic. “So I’d just like to accept this on behalf of the entire design team at Apple.”