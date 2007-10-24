Pop!Tech: Catching up with Bill Shannon and John Legend

Funny thing about Pop!Tech. It draws such a Fast Company crowd that it was like a reunion with people I’ve written about over the years. A couple of colorful examples:

I interviewed Bill Shannon, aka the CrutchMaster, several years ago, because he’s such an unusual and agile innovator. Born with Perthese’s Disease, a degenerative hip condition, Shannon is unable to put much weight on his legs without severe pain. He became a stunning dancer and performance artist anyway. He reinvented his crutches first. They’re custom-made, from titanium tubes and rounded rubber ends that allow him to spin and move freely, like no one I’ve seen.

Over lunch in Camden, Shannon described how he continues to push the boundaries of performance. Last spring he took to the streets of Chicago for a piece he called Traffic. As he skateboarded through downtown using his crutches like ski poles, the audience followed him in a bus, watching monitors shot from the bus and a tiny camera on his shirt. He wore a mic so they could listen to his running commentary.

After the Pop!Tech gala dinner on Saturday, Shannon performed in a parking lot for the crowd, which parted into two lines as if they were watching a drag race. This photo is my best attempt to capture Shannon’s crazy kinetics – part break-dancing, part gymnastics – in action.

John Legend, who appeared on our February cover, performed as well.

Sorry, folks, I didn’t tape it. You’ll have to take my word for it that he brought the house down in the Camden Opera House with a Nina Simone-inspired cover of “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and two of his own songs, “Show Me” and “Ordinary People.”