Sustainability: Sainsbury’s Serious About Saving Energy… And Engaging its Shoppers

It’s been a fashion statement for a few seasons now. Being Green is In. If you’re a corporate entity trying to be socially responsible, there’s no hotter way than endeavoring to save the earth.

Ever heard the expression if you’re going to get wet you might as well go swimming? This weekend, Britain’s 3rd largest supermarket chain will make a splashy show of corporate social responsibility by giving away 1 million green friendly light bulbs to its customers, in exchange for an energy saving pledge to help the environment.

The journalist in me is inherently suspicious of such moves on the part of large corporations; I tend to label them as attention seeking gambles in an effort to attract positive media attention. But in this particular case I really do think Sainsbury’s deserves some kudos for its initiative (here at Fast Company, we have a previously established familiarity for the connection between light bulbs and saving the world.)

Timed to coincide with the turning back of clocks across the country, on October 27th, Sainsbury’s is offering free Philips 11 watt bulbs (equivalent to 60w incandescent light bulbs) to encourage customers and colleagues to switch to greener alternatives during darker months.

In order to claim a bulb, customers need to pledge to replace a light bulb with an energy saving light bulb, take re-usable bags for shopping rather than use disposable bags, unplug the phone charger when it’s not being used, keep the fridge and freezer running efficiently, switch to taking more showers than baths, try drying clothes outdoors or hang them up inside, rather than using the tumble dryer.

Along with its light bulb giveaway, Sainsbury’s will also reduce the energy it uses in stores for the weekend by 45 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of enough electricity to power 22 households for a whole year.