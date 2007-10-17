Al Gore Wins Nobel Peace Prize; I Yammer About Him On Fox Business News.

The brand, spanking new Fox Business News network is doing an hour-long segment on “Al Gore, Inc.” — the many facets and accomplishments of the former Vice President, tomorrow, October 18th, during the 7:00a hour. I’ll be on around 7:30am to discuss my cover story, “ Al Gore’s Million Makeover. ” Should be interesting, eh?

Needless to say, Gore’s recent run of exceptional luck has earned him this hour in the news – the Emmy for the cable network he co-founded with Joel Hyatt, Currrent TV, and his recent shared Nobel Prize for his climate change activism, for starters. But it’s also political season, and the Draft Gore movement is gaining some momentum. Unfortunately, I don’t think they’ll have a candidate at the end of the ride. And I’ll talk about that more tomorrow.

Tune in, if you can. I’d love to know what y’all think of the segment.