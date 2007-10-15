Tech Monday: It’s A Blog World After All

Back in the spring, there was some discrepancy about whether there are actually 70 million blogs in the world. David Sifry of Technorati posted “ The State of the Live Web ” in April and revealed a steady growth in blogs to the tune of 120k blogs each day. Of this great number, it was discovered, that perhaps only 15.5 million of the blogs are actually even active , and that perhaps blogging has reached a plateau.

“There are tech bloggers who say it’s dying, but that doesn’t mean for everyone else it is. Many of those bloggers were there at the beginning of the beginning, but to be quite honest, very few bloggers crossover outside of their niches. There’s a viable future here. Magazines, radio shows, TV shows — go out of business every day, blogging (blogging, vlogging, Internet radio, Internet tv) is the same thing,” says Rick Calvert, CEO & Co-founder, BlogWorld & New Media Expo. “There’s no sign at all that it has reached it’s peak and dying, to the contrary, it’s just the beginning.”

Calvert created the Blog World event to cater to the next group of evangelists, those at the lower end of the long tail, who still have a lot to learn about blogging from a business standpoint as well as a technological standpoint. “There are sites out there with 80,000 readers a day who don’t know how to monetize content, while sites with half that amount of traffic are making a living from it,” he says.

Calvert and his organizers say Blogworld is the largest blogging and new media conference ever assembled, with more than 70 presenters. The speakers list includes a who’s who of blogging, such as Mike Arrington of TechCrunch, Brian Clark of Copyblogger, Arianna Huffington of The Huffington Post, Om Malik of GigaOm, and BJ Schecter of ESPN among many others.

“I launched the event because I wanted to attend an event like this, and when I went looking for it, it didn’t exist. Coincidentally I run tradeshows for a living and I couldn’t believe that anything like this didn’t exist, so I created it,” says Calvert. “There were many niche blog conferences: religious, political, tech, etc. This is all of them in one place, like any other tradeshow, like what NAB is to broadcasters.”

And it’s not only the bloggers who are attending the conference, but major media outlet representatives as well. “Every publishing, radio, and TV outlet is getting their staff to blog,” Calvert explains.

Blog World is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 8-9, 2007 with an Executive and Entrepreneur track on November 7. The program will include presentations on strategic marketing, brand building, monetization, increasing readership and influence, digital music and video integration, and many other topics of importance to bloggers.