Sports: Is A-Rod Worth $1 Billion? It Might Not Be As Crazy As It Sounds

Well, that didn’t take long. When the New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs Monday night, the baseball season, for all intents and purposes, ended.

Forget the battle between Arizona and Colorado, in an NLCS that promises to draw about twelve viewers east of the Rockies. Not to mention those upstart Indians — who took down the Yanks — or a Red Sox team that seems the clear favorite to win its second World Series in four seasons.

No, the story in baseball is now all about one man. One agent, to be exact, who seems to believe he is the first in history to represent a deity.

Scott Boras, the high-powered agent for several stars including Yankees third-baseman Alex Rodriguez, is already pushing up his asking price should A-Rod decide to opt out of his contract.

As CNBC’s Darren Rovell reported yesterday on his sports business blog, Boras believes A-Rod is worth at least $500 million over the next 10 years. That’s almost double his current $252 million deal, which was signed after the 2000 season and remains the most expensive in baseball history.

My initial reaction was that Boras must be out of his mind. But Rovell got him on the phone later in the day and came away impressed by his logic. Basically, he says, team-owned regional sports networks have changed baseball’s economic landscape: