Tech Monday: What The Women Bloggers Know

Back in July, I went to Chicago to attend the 3rd Annual BlogHer Conference to moderate a panel, “ Privacy, Exposure, Risk: Can you maintain safer spaces online? ” BlogHer is a community for and guide to blogs by women, as well as an annual conferences, Web network, and an advertising network with the mission of creating opportunities for women who blog to pursue exposure, education, community and economic empowerment. I’ve attended, and I believe, spoken at each BlogHer event, since its inception. But I must say, that overall I found this year’s conference the most cohesive programatically than any before.

I know I’m getting to this post late, but there are so many lessons I learned at BlogHer that have positively impacted the way I work. Though the conference was divided into five tracks — Art of Life, Business of You, Community, Identity, and Technical — I most gravitated toward the tech tracks, especially “Blogging Workflow Tools and Tricks,” hosted by Barb Dybwad of AOL’s Weblogs Inc. and Gina Trapani of Lifehacker. Don’t get me wrong, other panels throughout the conference were very informative and important in terms of understanding blogging culture, blogging as a business, as well as the social and political implications of blogging, but again, as I stated earlier, the tech track resonated with me most.

From Dybward and Trapani, I learned how the most prolific bloggers get the job done — it’s primarily because they’ve learned trade secrets that, as this panel illustrated, they’re all too willing to share. Much of what was presented can also be found on the Blog Tools Wiki – Back end tools page. These tools enable you to blog faster and easier, such as:

Scribefire — a Firefox extension that enables you to blog from anywhere on the Web, once you’ve set up your blogs. You can even drag and drop images.

Ecto — a blogging desktop client that integrates with WordPress, Movable Type, Typepad, Blogger, Drupal and more. (I’ve been using a similar tool Qumana Blog Manager, that also makes it easy to blog while you’re offline and then upload your posts whenever you’re connected again.)

Lifehacker roundup maker — this roundup tool helps you make a list post such as my Tech Monday: New Media News Roundup. All you do is insert URLs, text links, and descriptions and the tool automatically generates all of the HTML code for your list.

Other tools include easier ways to copy links and text without having to cut and paste in the old fashioned way, as well as the ability to output copied text and links directly to HTML code. If you don’t understand anything I’m saying, but you’re interested in making your blogging easier, you should definitely visit the Back end tools page to learn more. I find the tools not only useful for people who want to blog faster or easier, but for people who manage multiple blogs as well.