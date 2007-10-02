Video: Yves Behar — Master of Design

In case you missed it, our October issue features our fourth annual special report about the intersection of business and design. You can get full access to all of the content, including exclusive multimedia features, such as two video interviews with Yves Behar, a video tour of R/GA Interactive’s best agency work, and slideshows of the widgets we love, such as the Nokia N95, plus additional exclusives by clicking over the Masters of Design home .

Here’s one of the videos featured in our package, where Senior Writer Linda Tischler caught up with Yves Behar at this year’s International Contemporary Furniture Fair to discus the future of furniture design.

To see more, go here.