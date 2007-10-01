Tech Monday: Which Social Network Fits Your Marketing Strategy?

Currently, I’m suffering from social networking fatigue with a dash of information overload and a sip of keyboard-itis thrown in . No, I have no inflammation occurring, but a friend and I joked on IM today about my disease of keyboard, in that I type so much that it seems at times I can’t type at all — anymore. I type and a flurry of erroneous misspellings enter the IM screen, though I know at the very moment my fingertips meet up with a letter key that I’m about to commit an offense. Though, for some reason, I can not stop myself. I can not correct this action midstream. And it’s not so much that the words are being misspelled as it is that letters are missing or somehow seriously misplaced within the word. But that’s not what I’m writing about here — my love/hate affair with my keyboard. Love: because I have to use it to work. Hate: because I’m tired of typing 90 WPM for 2-hour straight intervals. But I have to do this — I have to email, and IM, and social network simultaneously in order to get my job done. It may seem that I’m rambling and digressing all at once, but I’m coming closer to making my point — you’ll see.

There have always been online groups and dating sites, and IM has been replacing the phone as an alternative means for business communication for a while now, but the influx of social networks is more than offering individuals an opportunity to connect with others through various means, it’s becoming a primary communications tool. As a social connector these networks are becoming more important to many people’s day than making a phone call to a friend, or even in some cases, gasp, going on a date.

Just the other day, I watched a campaign for a new Website make its way through MySpace, start a facebook group, and then Twitter about its latest happenings all during the course of one day. This is happening because marketers are trying to find myriad ways of meeting people where they are most — online. But they’re not just online, because if that were the case simply setting up a Website and creating a print and broadcast campaign around it to lead people back to said site would be more than enough. It no longer is. Today’s CMO has to become as well versed in a social networking strategy as she does any other aspect of her marketing mix, or 3 P’s, or any of that other stuff she may have learned in B school. This is the stuff I’m learning to do more of — better, and thus the reason my keying is not so keen any longer. Yet what I’m lacking in ability to key letters, I’m gaining in introducing more people to FastCompany .com and educating them about our various products.

Sure I see myself and others like me as cowboys and cowgirls traversing across the wild wide web. The fact is, though, targeting the right social networks to create the right mix, is becoming harder. In a recent article, “Targeting Social Networks,” by Dave Coffey over at adotas, he wrote:

“With the Internet becoming a key component of our daily social experience, and people sharing more and more of their personal information, protecting one’s privacy has become that much more of a challenge. The reality is that those using sites like Facebook and MySpace (rumored to be following in Facebook’s footsteps) need not worry because while behavioral targeting’s media exposure is just now gaining momentum, its practice has been honed over a period of many years.”

While I agree with Coffey, and understand how Facebook — and perhaps even MySpace, Jaiku, and Plaxo — because of their leanings toward making lifelogging and presence possible (more on this in a follow up post) — will make behavioral targeting more clear and possible, I’m not sure that I’m sold on whether Facebook or any of these other sites are the best place to reach a consumer, your consumer — head on. Sure there’s a lot to be learned about an individual’s interests and activities on sites like these, but what about the niche sites — the sites that speak directly to the core audience you hope to target? In the past couple of weeks alone I learned about three such networks and see a marketer’s potential targeted plan in them all.

First there’s the $4.5 million-funded GlobalGrind, that’s a NetVibes of sorts for the hip-hop community. While I have my doubts about how successful an aggregator can be, and though the target demographic for hip-hop community is never quite clear, this non-geeky aggregator just might catch on with the young non-RSSabled who revel in hip-hop’s underpinnings (the music, the videos, the clothes). In this case, the demographic may be clear enough, if it catches on, for marketers to reach a direct demographic (whatever that is) without going to an overly populated network and attempting to narrow them down into this one funnel. They’re already there, served up in this one homogenous audience.