Technology: New Products at DigitalLife

At various keynotes and press conferences at DigitalLife several companies unveiled new products. In the morning, Gateway revealed One, a sleek all-in-one PC made with design and the user experience as the focus. The streamlined black monitor-computer seems to be competing with Apple’s iMac . The Gateway One will start at $1300, but there are more powerful $1500 and $1800 models as well.

Palm presented the company’s latest phone during a noon press conference. The Centro was described as a simpler version of the Treo, made for a mainstream audience who do not typically buy smartphones. It will be carried by Sprint. Palm CEO Ed Colligan showed off the Centro’s browser and quipped, “This is all at broadband speeds. This isn’t some Edge phone. This is 3G.” And with a $99 price, maybe Apple should take notice.

The afternoon keynote I mentioned in my earlier post featured iRobot CEO Colin Angle demonstrating the company’s newest robots. Joining the well known Roomba (sweeping) and Scooba (mopping), and the lesser known Verro (pool-cleaning), is the Looj robot for gutter cleaning. The company also showcased the new ConnectR, a remote-controlled “virtual visiting” bot with a camera, microphone and speakers. This is for users to communicate with others over distances. It reminded me of Erector’s Spykee, but less sci-fi and more streamlined.

All attendees to the DigitalLife conference this weekend will be able to see these new gadgets for themselves. Will you buy any of them?