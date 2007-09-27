Technology: Live at DigitalLife

Looking at the various booths, there are a surprising amount of robots. From the more recognizable iRobot with the Roomba, to Erector’s wifi-camera enabled Spykee. WowWee has a plethora of robots, dragon flies, pandas, and even Elvis. There is even a keynote later today discussing the role of robots in the home, held by iRobot. I guess the era of the Jetsons is finally coming.

The hardware emphasis is just as prevalent. Whether it is laptops and desktops from the likes of Dell, HP, Gateway, and Toshiba. Mobile hardware was around as well, with Palm and Nokia on the floor. There is alsto the random hardware from smaller manufacturers — home servers, external harddrives, and business-card scanners.

Our digital lives are evolving and anyone coming to the Javits this weekend will see that. Stay tuned for more from DigitalLife.