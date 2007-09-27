Sports: Is This New Football Startup Made to Stick?

If you knew who Marcus Katz was, you would probably think he’s crazy. Katz is a San Diego entrepreneur who made his money in private school loans. And now he’s committed $75 million to start a new professional football league .

We’ve seen this before. From the USFL to the XFL, startup football leagues invariably fail — quickly. In 2001, the first televised broadcast of the XFL on NBC was seen by an estimated 14 million viewers. By the end of its inaugural season, fan interest was so low that the league was forced to shut down. Since the AFL-NFL merger in the late sixties, no league has had what it takes to last.

Enter the All-American Football League, set to begin play next spring. Crazy, you say? I assure you, Katz is not.

Think for a moment about why regional sports networks have been successful. They draw upon local passions to provide content (games, shoulder programming, etc.) that national networks cannot. Now apply that strategy to a startup football league and you get Katz’s brainchild, the AAFL.

Unlike his failed predecessors, Katz is targeting a very specific audience. He has no intention of competing with the NFL or even the Arena Football league — in which ESPN now has a stake — which also plays its games in the spring. Instead, Katz is going after passionate college football fan bases that are only served four months out of the year.

Back in June, Chuck Klosterman wrote about the AAFL on ESPN’s Page 2. He quoted a league source, who provided the following explanation: