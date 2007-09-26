Innovation Wednesday: Ripped from the headlines

The crack team of researchers here at InnoWed have scoured today’s papers and news sites so you don’t have to. Happy reading.

“If it’s so good, why aren’t you doing it?” – That, reports Thomas Friedman in The New York Times, is what China is asking the U.S. as pressure mounts on the Asian giant to clean up its environmental problems before next summer’s Olympics. If only China’s leaders were as pragmatic as Wal-Mart CEO Lee Scott.

Job one is better mental health – A new study touts the benefits of mental health care provided by companies, writes the Associated Press. Although employers often cut corners on this coverage, employees with depression recover faster and miss less work as a result of aggressive treatment. “It’s not just the right thing to do, it also saves money for the company,” said a trucking executive in Illinois.

“One of the most generous and secretive philanthropists of modern times” – Jim Dwyer profiles Chuck Feeney in today’s Times. Fascinating column about a quiet billionaire who gave away $458 million last year, the third most of any U.S. charity. My favorite line: Feeney is “what Donald Trump would be if he led his life backward.”

Beautiful ride – This is no ordinary bike. You can pedal, sure, but it also cruises up to 20 m.p.h. on electric power. Oh, and it’s a work of art that will stop traffic. Susan Carpenter of the L.A. Times takes the Electrobike for a spin. Nice video of the bike in action, too.