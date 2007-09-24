One Laptop Per Child: Failure is not an Option

The news that the XO Laptop developed by the One Laptop Per Child foundation is launching a buy-one-get-one sale to encourage first world consumers to help fund laptops for children in developing countries has spawned an eager chorus of nay-sayers quick to label the project a failure.

“The design was too top down!” They’re saying. “Not market-tested with kids in the countries it was intended for!” “Better they should have cell-phones!”

Tell that to the kid in Nigeria who told OLPC founder Nick Negroponte that he “valued his laptop more than his life.” Or the one who refused to give his broken laptop back to be repaired for fear he’d never see it again.

“Kids love these laptops,” Negroponte told me when I was reporting the story on Yves Behar, the XO computer’s designer, for our October issue. “They know instinctively that the machine is for them.”

Sure, the project’s had a hard time getting off the ground. There was the chip war (now resolved) with Intel. There were bumps in the design process that slowed things down. There were gnarly cost issues. There were, and still are, heads of state in developing countries who talk a good game about bettering the lives of their people and don’t follow through. That’s news? Anybody who’s shocked by that little factoid hasn’t been paying attention to decades of corruption and self-interest in developing countries (and, of course, developed ones as well) that makes serving the needs of the people secondary to living like a pharaoh .

Fuseproject’s Behar disputes the idea that this project was a first world vanity “gift” to the third world designed with little thought for what folks in that part of the world really needed. If anything, he says, the fact that it was slow to get off the ground made the design even better than it might have been had the deals been sealed quickly. “We used the longer gestation period for a longer test,” he said, noting that the laptop had been deployed to over 1000 kids in Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay as well as sub-Saharan Africa. “It allowed us to refine and improve on the project in ways that we wouldn’t have been able to do with a corporate project. The project is mature and solid now, which puts it in a better place to go through the political testing process.”