Momentum Growth Conference: Kayak Has Momentum and Your Vote.

The polls have closed and the clear winner is Kayak, the online travel search site.

In just two years, Kayak has emerged as a consumer favorite, and consistently receives high marks in travel site rankings.

And now, they’ll be the opening panel of the Momentum Growth Conference produced by Dealmaker Media. I’ve been a huge fan of Kayak’s co-founder Paul English since his Get Human days. Now, I’m looking forward to getting to know more about Kayak, why it’s working and what’s coming next.

Thanks to all who voted.

Join us on October 4th in Mountain View, CA:

The Momentum Growth Conference honors 15 industry leaders dominating the web. The companies who’ve been chosen have real customers, revenues, partnerships, and have seen significant traffic growth over the last 12-18 months.

See you next month…