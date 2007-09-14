Momentum Growth Conference: Help Me Pick The Next Facebook.

In case you haven’t noticed it’s startup fever back in the Bay Area/ Silicon Valley; my trusted sources tell me that they’re partying like it’s 1999 out there. Do you blame them? Many of the hottest young companies leading the web 2.0 trend today are based there – an interesting fact in and of itself – and according to Comscore web traffic rankings, these companies are gaining hyper speed traction. So what, you say? Well, what if you could identify the next break-out company of the year? Is there a company on the horizon as interesting and disruptive as Facebook?

Here’s why I ask: I’ve been invited to interview one of these fast-movers as the opening panel of a cool sounding conference in Silicon Valley called Momentum Growth Conference produced by Dealmaker Media . (We just covered the conference in the magazine that should be arriving in your snail mailboxes any minute now; as soon as the article goes live, I’ll link to it here.) And in case you think it’s so much smoke and mirrors, it’s worth noting that the Momentum Company of the Year last year was none other than Facebook.

Here’s the official word from the Mo’ folks:

The Momentum Growth Conference honors 15 industry leaders dominating the web. The companies who’ve been chosen have real customers, revenues, partnerships, and have seen significant traffic growth over the last 12-18 months.

They’re asking me to pick the company to interview. But why should I have all the fun? In the Fast spirit of “crowd-sourcing” – putting the community in the driver’s seat – I’m asking you to help. I figure our collective wisdom will yield better results than just my research alone. (Besides, Fast Company is an editorial partner for the conference. So it’s more fair this way.)

We’ve put our bets on five companies for you to pick from (see below.)