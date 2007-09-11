Customer Service: Bose Gets It Right

Several months ago, I wrote about how Bose’s advertising campaign for the TriPort in-ear headphones prompted me to purchase them . And it wasn’t just your average advertising either. During the 2006 Holiday season, anyone who traveled in New York saw these ads everywhere.

I felt I made an excellent purchase. The sound quality, though not perfect, was fine for my iPod. It was definitely better than the Apple buds that ship with iPods. There was only one problem though. The little rubber tips that help the headphones fit snugly in your ears, kept falling off every time they weren’t on my ears. It was a frustrating experience, as they often fell onto the ground and were too dirty to put back into my ears. Apparently I wasn’t alone in thinking this.

A couple of weeks ago, I received three sets — in sizes small, medium, and large — of new rubber tips from Bose, with a letter that read:

Dear Bose Customer: We have received feedback from some customers indicating that under certain conditions, the silicone ear tips originally provided with the Bose in-ear headphones do not remain securely attached to the headphones. We’ve taken this feedback seriously and have designed new ear tips, which should remain more firmly in place. A complete set of these new ear tips are in this package along with instructions to help you select the proper ear tip size and obtain the best fit. They are being sent to you at no cost. Additionally, later this summer, we will ship you our new Bose stability enhancement accessories, also at no cost to you. These accessories include a lanyard and a clothing clip that are designed to help the headphones stay more securely in place during certain activities such as exercise. These stability accessories are designed for use with Bose in-ear headphones, including those already purchased. If you have any questions about this information, contact us at 1-800-819-7032. Your satisfaction is out top priority, and we appreciate your support of Bose products. We hope your Bose in-ear headphones continue to provide you many years of enjoyable listening. Sincerely yours, Bose Corporation

G. Sean Garrett

General Manager

I still haven’t received those additional accessories yet, but don’t you just love it when companies listen to their customers?