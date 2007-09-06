Apple’s Steve Jobs heard the angry cries of his iPhone customers — the ones who paid $599 for a product that is suddenly available for $399 — and he’s decided to rebate $100 to anyone who already bought an iPhone .

With a catch: You don’t get $100 — you get a $100 store-credit to an Apple Store. You’re free to go spend your one-hundred Apple Dollars purchasing yet more Apple items.

More important, but less discussed, according to Macworld, if you bought your iPhone within 10 days before yesterday’s price cut — that is, if you bought your iPhone on August 26 or after — Apple will provide a full refund of the difference in price between the new lower price and the price you paid.

But you have to move fast: You only have until 4 days after the price cut — that is, until this Sunday — to claim your refund, according to Apple’s stated price-protection policy.

Steve Jobs announced the news of the $100 credit to all iPhone buyers “personally” in an open letter posted on Apple’s website, in which he wrote:

I have received hundreds of emails from iPhone customers who are upset about Apple dropping the price of iPhone by $200 two months after it went on sale. After reading every one of these emails, I have some observations and conclusions.

He defends the price cut through three paragraphs, but wraps up by saying, “Our early customers trusted us, and we must live up to that trust with our actions in moments like these.”