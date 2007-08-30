Design Thursday: Escaping the Commodity Trap

Imagine that you just got a new job as a brand manager at Kimberly-Clark. That’s the good news. The bad news? Your first assignment is to think up ways to grow market share for Kleenex, a product so commoditized that its very name veers into the generic. Yikes!

OK, so there are pink boxes and blue. Little boxes and big ones. Pop-up tissues, and ones that lie inert in their box. Tissues with virus-fighting properties and tissues that let you fend for yourself against marauding germs. And then…and then….uh….

Luckily, the folks in Dallas are a lot more clever than this paper products- imagination-challenged writer. Their latest inspiration? Why, innovating by design, of course.

According to Tony Palmer, the company’s enthusiastic CMO, the brand’s resurgence started last November when the company launched a new oval carton (available, as you might expect, in nine stylish patterns.)

Based on AC Nielsen data, the Kleenex Holiday ovals helped grow the facial tissue category by double-digits during the 2006 Holiday season. ( Stay tuned for the latest in the merry intersection of snowflakes and snot-nosed children in October. ) Here’s a little preview picture…