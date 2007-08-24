Fish on Friday: Will You Die at Work Today?

For the 120,000 men and women who go down into America’s coal mines every day, well, they just might die. In the last 10 years, 298 coal miners have died in U.S. mines. Forty-seven died last year — four per month, the most since 1995.

Except during mining disasters like the six men who remain trapped in the Utah coal mine, coal miners operate not just underground, but hidden from our sight and our consciousness.

And yet, as much as any profession, every American is utterly dependent on the work of those 120,000 miners. Half the electricity in the U.S. today comes from burning coal. Without coal miners, there’d not only be no lights or refrigerators, there wouldn’t be flat-screen TV or an internet.

Electric utilities burn 20 pounds of coal for every person, every day. And since 1900, 104,621 U.S. miners have died getting that coal out of the ground.

So what’s it really like to work in a coal mine? I’ve been down into the second-deepest hole in the world, and I can tell you, it’s not for the faint of heart.