Innovation Wednesday: Corel’s Virtual Garage

Corel, the software maker who brought us WordPerfect and a whole host of design tools, didn’t want to risk finding out. Or, more accurately, one small band of engineering innovationistas decided to stop letting grassroots ideas get lost to the ethers – a familiar fate at even the most innovation-focused companies. So, a handful of employees created a unique system — a “virtual garage” — that helped the company capture, then evaluate and develop ideas that bubble up from the Corel rank and file. And, get this — it’s working. It says something good about the employees who made the system, as well as the company that embraced their efforts.

Failing to innovate is, or should be, the great fear of any company that wants to survive in a fast-moving world. Innovation can look like lots of things — endless meetings, arm-waving at whiteboards, focus groups, etc – but at the end of the day, innovation must create value. (Otherwise it’s just bloviation, which can also only be measured using trailing indicators.) One interesting blog defines the “cost of not innovating” as the estimated dollar value your competitors have gained that you have failed to capture through your own innovation efforts. No pressure there.

Intrigued by the Corel concept — I first heard about it here – I got in touch with Adam McKinty, Director of User Experience Design at Corel, and Jennifer Fraser, the Lead User Experience Designer, who walked me through the development of the system. It started, as these things often do, as mellow but persistent discontent from employees. “It stemmed from a conversation at our morning meeting,” recalls McKinty. “Rus Miller (a manager who has since been promoted to VP, Product Development) shared a frustration from his team – they had ideas but didn’t know who to tell. Or they were telling someone who didn’t seem to listen.”

It was a worrisome complaint. User experience, says McKinty, is central to the Corel mission. Research is a key part of that. But the ‘aha moments’ that could only come from people who worked with the product or talked to customers all day, weren’t being developed – and those people worked in a variety of teams in a variety of locations. “Not only did we want to harness those flashes of brilliance,” says McKinty, “we wanted to make sure our people felt that they were being listened to. And there is something incredibly satisfying to know that your idea is being taken seriously, and might actually be turned into a product.”

Fraser was tapped to lead the search for the perfect innovation catcher – “a repository for people’s ideas,” she says. She talked to employees, and then studied other idea collection systems in other companies and industries. But there wasn’t much out there, particularly around product design. “The big challenge was how to keep the innovation moving,” she says. “Collecting ideas wasn’t going to be enough.”