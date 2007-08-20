TechMonday: The Open-Source Consultancy

In the September issue of Fast Company, we look at five consumer electronics products whose design was inspired, or could be modified, by a larger community. Now, a young entrepreneur is hoping to harness that power to go beyond product development and create, in effect, a consultancy for all aspects of business.

Crowdsourcing has been used to try and balance the budget, lend money, even develop a business plan. But Ben Kaufman’s idea could help companies reduce their risk in a number of areas by using the open-source model.

Kaufman, an excitable 20-year-old entrepreneur from Burlington, Vermont, was doing a pretty good job as the founder of Mophie, an iPod accessory maker. But a few months ago, he was helping set up his company’s booth at MacWorld and got depressed when he saw that his $20,000 set-up looked just like everyone else’s. So, with hours to go, he chucked it, bought a bunch of 2×4’s, and created a rough-looking booth where he could test his “Illuminator” concept that had been rattling around his brain for a few years.

Considering the bevy of iPod accessories in the marketplace, getting a new and original product on shelves is a tough proposition. He rationalized that if you had a community of people actually designing the product, not only would the market testing be taken care of, but you’d also have a large number of people excited about the product due to their participation in its creation and ownership in its design.

So Kaufman solicited ideas from the MacWorld attendees, and through a voting process, narrowed down the ideas to three. The result was the Bevy, a combination bottle opener and iPod shuffle holder, thought up by a 17-year-old, and on the market now. The next product, still in the production phase, is an iPod dock with a large touch screen that will let users watch movies as well as listen to music on their iPods.

But Kaufman believes that simply coming up with iPod accessories woefully underutilizes the Illuminator concept, so he’s spent the past several months expanding the idea to become, in effect, an open-source consultancy.