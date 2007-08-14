Marketing Tuesday: Will Murdoch Dilute the WSJ Brand?

Rupert Murdoch’s recent acquisition of the Journal has done nothing to put an end to rampant speculation about what is to become of the nation’s second largest, and what many call its most prestigious, newspaper.

Murdoch’s reputation as an unscrupulous media baron with less concern for quality than for advancing personal business interests precedes him. “The Journal is as good as it gets in terms of high-quality journalism… Mr. Murdoch is a tabloid king with a reputation for taking everything he buys downmarket,” says The Economist.

Many seem to believe Murdoch’s ownership could inflict damage — The WSJ online reports that by the afternoon after New Corp’s acquisition, 170 readers canceled their subscriptions in protest. Some have expressed concern based on Murdoch’s seeming penchant for tabloids, and “trashy” publications. Just how worried should the defenders of journalistic integrity and fairness be?

To give Murdoch his due, he couldn’t have come this far without more than a shred of business acumen. Sure tabloids sell, but with the New York Post, News of the World and The Sun Murdoch already has a fair cut in the market for trashy sensationalism. Just because the 76 year old Aussie entrepreneur splashes the covers of these publications with bikini-clad (and often bikini-less) babes doesn’t mean he would dream of doing the same to the Journal. His $5 billion offer for Dow Jones has been criticized as $1 billion or perhaps even $2 billion too high, and Murdoch would not undercut his own interests by diluting a brand for which he has paid such a high price.

Perhaps a more pertinent concern is about the Journal’s objectivity; the paper, although conservative, is hailed as a symbol of integrity and good journalistic practice. “The Journal is not really one newspaper but two- a newspaper and a highly opinionated conservative magazine. Hitherto it has succeeded it drawing a line between them. Will Mr. Murdoch resist allowing his own conservatives opinions to blur the line?” meditates The Economist.