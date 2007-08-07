Technology: Steve Jobs Shows Apple’s New iMacs and Software

At a press conference at Apple’s headquarters today, Steve Jobs revealed the new iMac computers. There are two 20 inch models, one for $1199 and one for $1499 with improved features; and there is the 24 inch model for $1799. These new iMacs feature the rumored aluminum finish and a streamlined keyboard similar to a laptop. These iMacs, as well as new software, is all available for purchase today.

Jobs showed these updated programs, such as the iLife suite featuring iPhoto for photo management, iMovie for home video creation and management, iWeb to create websites, iDVD to create DVDs, and Garageband for musicians and amateurs to record sound and make songs. There was also iWork improvements, for presentations, word processing, desktop publishing, and spreadsheets.

All this updated software has new .Mac functionality. Apple’s .Mac online networks will feature Web 2.0 sharing functions, allowing Mac users to send photos and movies directly from the new Mac software, or send it from mobile phone. For instance, users can create a video in iMovie, upload it to the .Mac site with encoding to watch on the iPhone, and let users download it. Users get 1 GB of online storage for photos and movies, subscribers who pay $99 a year get 10 GB.

Overall, Steve Jobs revealed nothing surprising — no “one more thing” announcement — but a solid lineup. Did you expect more? Does Apple need to do more to compete in the home computer market?