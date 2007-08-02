The Minneapolis Bridge Collapse: Our Crumbling Infrastructure

The news from Minneapolis looks grim in the aftermath of the collapse I 35W bridge, which had been undergoing what has been reported to be “routine resurfacing” this summer, according to the state Department of Transportation. The former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said in an interview with the Minneapolis Star Tribune early today that investigators looking into the cause of the collapse of the 40-year-old arched bridge are likely to focus on two primary areas —vibration and fatigue cracking.

How worried should we be about the roads and bridges we’re driving on? Very worried.

On April 5th, Bob Hebert wrote a heartfelt op-ed piece (subscription required) for the New York Times about the sorry state of the U.S infrastructure. He cites statistics from the American Society of Civil Engineers that say it would take more than a trillion and a half dollars over a five year period to bring our roads, highways, bridges, railways, tunnels dams and, of course, levees, back to any sort of reasonable condition. He lauds Felix Rohatyn, the NY investment banker, for his efforts to persuade Congress to pay more attention to this pressing issue.

Hebert is right to be worried. The federal highway fund, which is supposed to handle the lion’s share of road and safety projects, will have a negative balance by 2010 (according to the President’s Budget) or perhaps 2011 (according to CBO estimates.)

Hebert rails against ideological influences that have pushed for smaller government and lower taxes – at the expense of our common infrastructure. But what Hebert fails to mention is that private investors, mostly foreign, are quickly taking de facto ownership of many of the taxpayer-financed infrastructures assets all across the U.S. – and bailing out desperate local governments facing budget shortfalls. To mixed results. A partial list:

•Chicago entered into a 99 year lease on the 8 mile Chicago Skyway for $1.83 billion.