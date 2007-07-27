Coming Clean on ‘AquaFib’

The No. 1 bottled water in the country, Pepsico’s Aquafina, is re-purified municipal drinking water. Yep: Pepsi bottlers around the country tap into the local tap water supply, put the water through an intensive purification process Pepsi calls “ Hydro-7 ,” then bottle the water and sell it to us.

But you’d never realize that, even if you studied every word on Aquafina label, because there’s no hint of the water’s source (although the Aquafina logo does include images of lovely mountains).

Yesterday, Pepsico and an activist group announced that Aquafina labels will now carry the three words, “Public Water Source.” Enigmatic language at best, but a step closer to transparency.

The activist group, Corporate Accountability International, takes full credit for persuading Pepsi to add the words to its label under a mock label redrawn as “AquaFib.” That seems a little excessive, given the range of growing consciousness about the impact of bottled water — but CAI has been running a campaign called “Think Outside the Bottle” for several years.

Pepsico did not issue a formal announcement, but a spokesperson said, “If this helps clarify the fact that the water originates from public sources, then it’s a reasonable thing to do.”

Dasani, which is Coca-Cola’s “brand” of water and the #2 water in the U.S. market, is also purified tap water. A Coke spokesperson, with perhaps an excess of modesty, said: “We don’t believe that consumers are confused about the source of Dasani water. The label clearly states that it is purified water.”