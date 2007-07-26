Design: Proving the Value of Design

We know that design is an expense—just look at any company’s balance sheet. And we know intuitively that for many companies, design is a profit center. But few organizations can actually prove that great design drives profits. One data point: a Whirlpool survey of 15 “design-centric” companies including BMW, Nike, and Nokia found that when it came to measuring their return on design (ROD), most were clueless—they simply relied on a rough calculus of basing their future design investments on past performance.

And yet, as more and more companies begin to boost their investments in design, CFOs are increasingly seeking a bullet-proof system for forecasting their ROD—one that’s a little more dependable than “trust me, I’m a designer.” The quest to empirically prove design’s ability to generate profit is beginning to take hold in companies like Whirlpool, Procter & Gamble, and Hewlett-Packard.

One of the pioneers of the return-on-design movement is Rob Wallace, managing partner of Wallace Church Inc., a package-design consultancy that works with consumer-brand giants like Nestle, Samsung, and Home Depot. Wallace’s 2001 article in Design Management Review amounted to a clarion call for quantifying design’s value. In a recent phone interview, Wallace remained adamant that objective business measurements will ultimately underscore the power of design, even as he conceded that the effort is not without its share of controversy and obstacles. Here are excerpts from our conversation:

FC: Why have you been pushing designers to work with companies to calculate their return on design investments?

Wallace: I set out 15 years ago to find a methodology I could use to prove the ROI on brand-identity [i.e., packaging] design, which is our specific expertise. My motivation stems from that old adage, If you can’t measure it you can’t manage it. Businesspeople operate in a world of numbers. As designers, we have to embrace that world. We’ve always been about aesthetics—we’re more interested in whether a design “moves” someone —which is all well and good, but that’s not the way executives make decisions.

FC: You’ve said that many companies want to calculate their ROI on design, but few ever get around to actually crunching the numbers. Why is that?

Wallace: Our clients say they don’t have the time or the allocation of resources to do the pre-design research, much less the post-design research. They barely have the time and money to do the quantification of the design before it hits the marketplace, and now we’re asking them—six months or a year after the product hits the market—to put the time, energy, and money into quantifying the extent to which the design moved the needle on revenue. Plus, it’s difficult to untangle design’s influence from all the other influences—like engineering, marketing, and distribution—that contribute to a brand’s success.