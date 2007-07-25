Innovation Wednesday: Advertising In User Generated Nation-Must We Do Everything?

As if programming debates and blogging endlessly about the minutiae of our collective lives wasn’t enough, we the people are now taking matters into our own cams to show the Madison Avenue ad geniuses how it’s done.

The latest entrant into consumer generated advertising is Heinz. Ketchup lovers and wannabe filmmakers have until August 6th to create and upload their own Heinz commercial to the super special website, seeking internet fame, glory and a grand prize of $57,000. (Get it? 57?) The company is using ketchup bottle labels to promote the contest – 57 million specialty bottles were made! – and according to their website, more than 1200 videos have been submitted.

“If the old model was to spend money on TV advertising to get people to go to the store to pick up a bottle, the new one is to use the ubiquitous Heinz packaging to ask consumers to generate TV ads for us,” said Michael Bollinger, director of client services for Smith Brothers Advertising, via Media Post.

Don’t get me wrong, I like the impulse. A lot. I’m just watching the great User Generated pile-on and trying to make distinctions between what is truly authentic, and thereby ground-breaking, and what is merely a creative (and thrifty) use of distributed talent.

Case in point: The CNN/YouTube Debates. They were entertaining, occasionally provocative, but utterly bogus in terms of creating a new genre of debate. John Stewart did a better job of mocking the bogusosity than I did, so I’ll leave the comedy to the professionals on this matter.

Now, I’m not totally prepared to secede from user generated nation. There are a many notable efforts, and some are succeeding. As I wrote in the July issue, the Current TV network has incorporated a consumer generated element into their baseline business model. In their version, the network functions largely as a production community, encouraging their viewers to create a range of things, from short non-fiction documentaries or pods on any topic, to traditional commercials. The documentary format is the basis of their programming – and about 30% of what is seen on air is created by viewers. Would-be pod makers upload their work to the website, where the community coaches, comments and votes. Current also give their viewers the chance to create promo spots for the network, as well as VCAMs, or Viewer Created Ad Messages. But because they’ve woven this element into their very production fabric, it’s less about contest hype, and more about business as usual. It makes for some compelling programming, but also inspires a vibe that the network is actually… wait for it… by and for the people.