CNN/YouTube Debate: Climate Change

A global warming question was asked by a YouTube snowman character that sounded an awful lot like Mr. Bill.

Gravel makes his case for a “fair tax” — a retail sales tax which would encourage an overconsuming nation to stop overconsuming.

Dodd wants a federal fleet of hybrid vehicles and a corporate carbon tax.

Awkward moment alert: Show of hands — who took a private jet here?

Clinton, Obama, Edwards all raise their hands, trying not to look sheepish. Richardson joins in with a late hand that would have gotten him disqualified from any well-officiated rock, paper, scissors contest.