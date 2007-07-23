CNN/YouTube Debate: New Format, Same Show

Although there is a poignancy of hearing from real people — for example, the mother of a deployed Iraq servicemember, the crowd agrees that there is little different about this format that moves the ball forward in terms of debate structure.

An unfortunate close-up causes one house party attendee to wonder if John Edwards has a rash. Discussion ensues. Proof positive that the content is not that compelling. Yet.

Side talk alert: The women in the group just learned about selective service — didn’t know about it, never heard of it. Thank God for Tivo. The men are schooling the women on the issue — raised by a questioner. The screen is frozen, sadly, on John Edwards facial rash, while we discuss.

Clinton: Women should register for selective service. Draft not so much, universal service, yes.

Obama, same question: Mentions Tuskegee Airmen, proof positive that he’s black enough. And women should register, forshizzle.

Q: Will Clinton Be Taken Seriously be Muslim States Who Deny Women’s Rights?

Short answer, she assures us she will. She makes her case, the crowd goes wild. Clinton looks pleased, my hosts nod approvingly.