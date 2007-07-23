CNN/YouTube Debate: Mary and Jen Want To Get Hitched

Kucinich: Uh, duh. Cites constitution, gets applause from the crowd.

Dodd: How would I want my daughters treated? Compassion for all; civil unions, not marriage. (He has daughters five and two? The mind reels.)

Richardson: I would do what is achievable – full civil unions and full marriage rights. Push for hate crimes legislation and abolish Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. Eliminate discrimination.

House party nods appreciatively. Long debate on the definition of marriage versus civil unions ensues, lasting well beyond the commercial break.