My New Facebook Friends: CNN/YouTube Debate

I’m happily ensconced at my liveblog HQ, aka Stacey and Sascha’s house, and trying not to dissolve into major apartment envy. (The happy couple have a killer river view and a gourmet kitchen.) But more important, they are hosting a Club 44 houseparty, 450 of which are happening around the country to engage female voters in all things Hillary. (Sascha is one of two men in attendance so far.)

The mood is warm and congenial, and the couple are excellent hosts. But Stacey is deadly serious about why she’s here: She’s shocked that women aren’t more engaged voters. “How about the women who only vote after they get married?” she asks rhetorically. “I have a friend, 35 years old, she’s never voted. That’s not unusual.”

The party begins with a conference call from the Clinton campaign, starring, among others, Mary Steenburgen, a long time Hillary friend. It was a moving tributed, and the assembled throng – all six of them – were thrilled.

Here comes the debate….