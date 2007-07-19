Design: Vacationing with Design Eyes

Once you start to see the world through design eyes, it’s hard to stop judging your surroundings by a more demanding standard – even when you’re on vacation.

Last week, I spent a few days in Bermuda, then journeyed on to Miami for the rest of the week. I really tried to untether myself electronically, vigilantly ignoring my email, purposely not checking my office voice mail, rarely even turning into CNN. But I couldn’t help noticing the design decisions that alternately delighted and disappointed me in my travels. And, being a reporter, I couldn’t resist making a few notes on the back of a boarding pass on the way home.

Herewith, my top 10 list of design hits and misses from the road:

Top 5 Design Delights

1.The stepped slate roofs of Bermuda. These white-painted marvels have evolved over the course of four centuries to resist gale force winds and collect water.

Since the island has no fresh water, a Bermuda roof is required, by law, to capture 80% of the rain that falls on it. Talk about form following function! But they’re as cool as they are handy – in short, delicious design.

2. Mosaic highway overpasses in Miami. Sun, sand, turquoise water – all captured in the most mundane embodiment of municipal infrastructure. Somebody in Miami’s highway planning department has the big picture view of his/her city.

3. The Wacky Architecture of Miami. OK, so I didn’t love it all, but I was certainly amused by most of it. Miami’s the kind of over-the-top city that’s willing to greenlight all manner of architectural extravaganzas, often in yummy colors.

Between the sun, the heat, and the crazy buildings, it’s hard to have a serious thought in your head. Which, I guess, makes it a near-perfect vacation destination.