Web: Why Your Web Marketing Strategy Needs A Widget

Honestly, there are far too many social networking sites on the Internets nowadays for any one company trying to build a brand to keep up. First you had to have Web video as part of your online marketing strategy, then you had to plug into social networks. Now the latest thing you must have, is a widget.

Back in October, Frank Gruber of the blog Somewhat Frank wrote an interesting entry, where he explained:

“A widget is a portable chunk of code that can be installed and executed within any separate html-based web page. A widget can be created for just about every site or service possible thus allowing users to pull it into personalized homepages (Netvibes, Spotback and Pageflakes), blogs (WordPress and Typepad) or other social website pages (AIM Pages, TagWorld and MySpace). “

So why does your business need one? Gruber discusses Widgets as a Web 2.0 tool, but after visiting last week’s Widgetcon, an event expressly focused on widget marketing, Daniela Capistrano wrote about widgets as a Web 3.0 concept.

As page views are nearly out the door already and clickthroughs are likely not very far behind them, consumers are interacting with brands in entirely different ways than ever before.

Capistrano had this to say:

“Welcome to the Me2 Generation aka Web 3.0. It is their world, we just live in it. And as precious as your content may be to you, ultimately it means little to them if they are unable to interact with it, share it, and personalize it… Have you made it possible for your content to live in the worlds that are important to your audiences? We are not serving content to a passive generation anymore, satiated with just digesting our messages without any opportunity for interaction. We are dealing right now with an active generation, and we should be excited about that, because it opens avenues for not only boring-but-necessary things (like new methods of monetization) but for new ways of distributing truly creative content to passionate, informed, and engaged audiences. A true brand experience should be able to thrive in all sorts of environments.”

Now that’s not really her talking, it’s more or less the overall message she took away from the conference. What she really had to say was this: