Live Earth Liveblog 2

Dave Matthews just took the stage. He’s having a fine time here, and was rather amusing at the mini-press conference earlier (video to come). “We’re aware of a certain amount of hypocrisy” about using fossil fuels when going on tours, he says, but the awareness coming from a concert of this size outweighs it. Like the energy it’s taking to cool the media bubble, which is literally the size of a football field. And it’s hot outside.

Al Gore again! Man, this guy really hogs the spotlight. This time, he’s leading everyone in the stadium in a 7-point pledge.

Throughout the day, a number of artists came through the media bubble for impromptu press conferences. Everyone from Randy Jackson, who peppered his answers with more “dawgs” than a pound, to Jane Goodall, who came from delighting the estimated crowd of 52,000 with a chimpanzee greeting, talked to the press for a few minutes about the importance of conservation. Some were more eloquent than others. That goes for the press, too. As promised, video!



Dave Matthews started off a bit slow and went on a bit of a scatological riff, talking about used baby diapers and bovine flatulence before warming up. In what will be the biggest issue stemming from Live Earth in the weeks to come, he said that while it’s great to have a lot of people come together to support a cause, “we’re essentially powerless if our governments just ignore us, and in a democracy, you would hope that they pay heed.”

But what incentive to they have to listen if there’s no efforts at organization beyond the concert? That’s what many have been talking about, even before the whole event started. Just how effective will this concert be in changing people’s attitudes, if not to press politicians, then to make even minor changes themselves? Ann Curry, who interviewed a bunch of high-wattage personalities on an NBC special, said in a press conference that Mayor Michael Bloomberg noted that if everyone in New York City replaced one lightbulb with a compact florescent bulb, there’d be enough power for two Empire State Buildings. But when you can’t get people to unplug their cell phone chargers when not in use (another recurring example of energy waste cited during the concert), how many are going to switch a bulb? As an aside, the guy that figures out how to get the chargers to automatically stop drawing power after a cell phone gets unplugged is gonna make a million bucks.