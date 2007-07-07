Live Earth LiveBlog

11:20 AM The Live Earth concert has now been going for more than 10 hours now, if you’re measuring everything by one time zone. Sydney started at around 9 p.m. on the East Coast of the U.S. It was preceded by Al Gore giving a little Warm up webcast about his intention to run for pre…just kidding. It’s all conservation, all the time.

So since the concert is being shown via MSN, not surprisingly, they want viewers to use Internet Explorer, not exactly the most progressive of browsers. Since I can’t switch easily back and forth from one show to another, I decided to put them all up at once.

This is what my desktop looks like: I’ve got Al Gore from the U.S. feed on the upper left, Al Gore being broadcast and translated into German on the upper right, and what looks like an extended public service announcement set to the music of the Nutcracker from the South African feed. To Control Room’s credit, the transmission and translation of Gore seems to be nearly simultaneous, and none of the feeds are suffering from low bandwidth.

As Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood take the stage in DC, Marquess starts singing in Hamburg, and a guy that wouldn’t look out of place in Williamsburg is singing in London (I seem to have missed him in this screen grab). Having three live feeds is pretty odd – the music blends together in interesting ways, especially when they’re playing in the same key, but you’d go crazy listening to it like this all day.

Well, I’ve got to get ready and head off the Giants Stadium, where I’ll be doing the rest of my posts today.