Water Bottles: What Are You Drinking From?

By Charles Fishman1 minute Read

One of the things the bottled-water companies do quite well is make appealing bottles, in terms of shape and usability. Fiji Water’s square bottle sits easily in your hand. Poland Spring sells a new flip-top bottle with a tucked waist that can easily be managed with one hand. Evian for a while test-marketed a bottle in US airports that had a red-plastic loop at the top — overburdened travelers could carry it with a single finger. All those are, of course, disposable.

But what if you want a reusable water bottle? I haven’t found one with the appeal and design elegance of those from the bottled water companies, and that is also washable and safe: Flip-top, easy to handle, easy to clean, and good-looking.

So tell us what you’re drinking from, and provide a link if possible so we can see your bottle, in the comments section below.

Here’s a selection of what I’ve found online:

Nalgene bottles (and a discussion of their safety)

SIGG bottles

• Coleman camping equipment bottles and canteens

Klean Kanteen stainless steel bottles

And… NPR’s got water bottles, as does Patagonia and LL Bean. What are you drinking from, and why do you like it?

