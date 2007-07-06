Water Bottles: What Are You Drinking From?

One of the things the bottled-water companies do quite well is make appealing bottles, in terms of shape and usability. Fiji Water’s square bottle sits easily in your hand. Poland Spring sells a new flip-top bottle with a tucked waist that can easily be managed with one hand. Evian for a while test-marketed a bottle in US airports that had a red-plastic loop at the top — overburdened travelers could carry it with a single finger. All those are, of course, disposable.

But what if you want a reusable water bottle? I haven’t found one with the appeal and design elegance of those from the bottled water companies, and that is also washable and safe: Flip-top, easy to handle, easy to clean, and good-looking.

So tell us what you’re drinking from, and provide a link if possible so we can see your bottle, in the comments section below.

Here’s a selection of what I’ve found online:

• Nalgene bottles (and a discussion of their safety)

• SIGG bottles