In the week since my story about the business of bottled water was posted, I’ve gotten dozens of emails, and more than 250 blogs and websites have posted links and comments about the story.

In all that response, the most amusing and amazing item uncovered by readers is this video from YouTube, which appears to be a Perrier commercial for French TV from 1976.

Racy? Let’s just say that 31 years later, it wouldn’t make on U.S. TV.