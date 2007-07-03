Cyber Bullying: It’s Not About Sticks and Stones

A lot of things have transitioned into the cyber realm. People talk online, watch television online, shop online — they even ‘date’ and have ‘sex’ online.

A nationally-representative phone survey of 935 teenagers released last week by the Pew Internet & American Life Project draws attention to the fact that just one more formerly real world activity has transitioned into the online arena: Cyber Bullying.

According to the survey, “about one third (32%) of all teenagers who use the internet say they have been targets of a range of annoying and potentially menacing online activities – such as receiving threatening messages; having their private emails or text messages forwarded without consent; having an embarrassing picture posted without permission; or having rumors about them spread online.” However bullying was still widely identified as happening far more often offline.

The Group reports that making private information public appears to be the most common form of cyber bullying.

Fifteen percent of those polled claimed to have had someone take a private email, IM, or text message they had sent them and forward it to someone else or post it where others could see it. Thirteen percent claimed to have had a rumor spread about them online, while another thirteen percent reported having been sent a threatening or aggressive email, IM or text message. Six percent had had an embarrassing picture of themselves posted online without their permission.

Certain groups were identified as being more likely to be bullied. Girls are reportedly more likely to be bullied than boys, particularly older girls — with 41% of online girls aged 15 to 17 reporting such experiences. Intense internet users, social networking site users, and content creators are all more likely to report being cyber bullied than others.

While the ramifications of cyber bullying may seem small to many, to those being bullied, the ease with which the Internet allows the replication and dissemination of content can cause rumors and consequences that are both far-reaching and potent.