Internet/Web: Robert Scoble at FastCompany.com

Internet personality, technology evangelist, PodTech VP, and Scobleizer author Robert Scoble now has a column in Fast Company magazine. You can find his columns on the website here . The page also features a video interview between Scoble and Ed Sussman, President of Mansueto Digital, in which they explore his column in greater detail.

Our Scoble page contains more than just his columns and videos, though. We are also providing a glimpse into Scoble’s life on the Web with his link blog. Here, Scoble links to interesting items about the Internet and other technologies that he finds during his day. And he discovers a lot, often 100 links in a day.

So check out the Scoble page and delve into the insight of one of the Web’s true enthusiasts.