Positive Deviance — A Surgeon’s Notes

It’s hard not to be both amazed and irritated by the career of Atul Gawande . Most of us struggle along in a single profession; Gawande is at the top of three demanding professions at once.

He is best known as a staff writer for the New Yorker on medicine.

Gawande writes with elegance and insight — at least in part because he’s a Harvard-trained surgeon, on the staff of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

And he’s the author of two books, Complications and Better, on how medicine and doctoring work, both of which have become bestsellers, and both of which show for us ordinary patients how medicine is both more human than we’d ever guess, and more amazing.

At its core, Gawande’s writing is about work and workplaces. For people working in medicine, their performance is always right in front of them: Did we, the patients, get better, and happily so?

Gawande’s current book, Better, is specifically about how to do better at work. It concludes with a bracing and simple prescription for what Gawande refers to as positive deviance — “five suggestions for how one might make a worthy difference, for how one might become…a positive deviant.” That is, how to do things differently in a way that lets you perform better, or more potently, no matter your job. Gawande’s thinking was inspired, in part, by a Fast Company story on positive deviance.

Gawande’s suggestions are aimed at doctors and medical students — they are detailed in a commencement address he gave at Harvard Medical School in 2005 — but we’d all be better at our work, better at taking care of ourselves, our customers, and our colleagues, if we follow them. Here’s a summary from the book: