Geico’s Gecko Gets Action

So here’s a question for you ROI vs creativity freaks out there: Is the growth in Geico’s market share — the only player in the auto insurer category to achieve double digit growth over the past four years — a function of its massive media spend (a whopping $501M in measured media, nearly twice that of any other insurer), or of its clever advertising? You’d have to be one of those effete “we never watch TV” types not to have seen Geico’s gecko, its disgruntled cavemen, or its B-list pitchmen spots at least once or twice over the past year or two. And if you watched the NBA finals, you can probably recite the scripts.