Dell Does Its Little Turn on the Catwalk

Dell welcomed journalists to Macy’s Herald Square today for the unveiling of a super-neat new mystery product. Seated next to a makeshift runway in the juniors department, we writers/bloggers/etc. chattily speculated about what the next big thing was going to be. Was Dell going to unveil an iPhone competitor? Or maybe some other kind of spanking-new gadget?

Dell sells a laptop … on the catwalk(?)

What we got was eight models clad in all-white coats, bodysuits and thigh-high boots strutting down the catwalk as a projector flooded the area with various hues of the rainbow.

So what the heck was that all about? Dell’s new Inspiron notebooks, obviously.

“What you’re seeing is Dell in transformation – a different Dell,” said Alex Gruzen, senior VP of consumer products, before defining each of the words in the line’s new pitch: “Yours Is Here”.

Why make the next design innovation color? (Because I know when I was watching the Dell guy replace my motherboard for the second time, all I could think was, ‘gosh, I wonder why they don’t make this in sunshine yellow.’)

“Choice of colors is the beginning of taking personalization to the next level,” says consumer marketing VP Zita Cassizzi.

The eight cover colors include a shiny, Mac-ish “Alpine White” and seven “micro satin” soft finishes in Jet Black, Espresso Brown, Flamingo Pink, Midnight Blue, Ruby Red, Spring Green and Sunshine Yellow. (If you’re into the plain-old Dell gray, sorry, you’re out of luck.)